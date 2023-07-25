World Share

Intense heatwave is causing destruction across Mediterranean

The intense heatwave is causing widespread destruction across the rest of the Mediterranean. In Algeria, more than 30 people have died in wildfires along the coast. The Sicilian city of Palermo is in danger of being encircled by more than 50 fires, which temporarily caused its airport to close. The heatwave has also caused outbreaks in Tunisia, Croatia and southern Turkiye. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.