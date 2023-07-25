POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel divided as Knesset passes controversial judicial reforms
02:56
World
Israel divided as Knesset passes controversial judicial reforms
Israel is a divided country, after its parliament passed the government's controversial judicial reforms. The new law removes the Court's power to overrule government actions it considers unreasonable. Critics say it will allow the government to push through laws without any oversight. Black adverts covered the front pages of Israeli newspapers this morning, and doctors have gone on strike with more protests also planned. While some Israelis hope the law can be backtracked, many feel that the country is heading down a dark path. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.
July 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?