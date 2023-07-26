POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Series of child murders shock Seoul into passing legislation
02:39
World
Series of child murders shock Seoul into passing legislation
A series of child murders has shocked South Korea and its National Assembly, which has quickly passed laws to increase the punishment for killing a child, and require hospitals to register childbirths. The controversy erupted when the government found that more than 2,000 children born since 2015 had not been registered, launching investigations across the country that found many of the children had died - some of them not by natural causes. Frank Smith reports.
July 26, 2023
