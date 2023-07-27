POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Putin promises six African countries free grain
01:45
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted African leaders at a summit in St Petersburg. It is being seen as an attempt to maintain Russian influence in Africa although attendance is down on a previous gathering. Putin offered to give countries free grain and said his country was expecting a record harvest. Meanwhile Ukrainian forces are reported to have broken through Russian defensive lines in fighting near Zaporizhzhia in south eastern Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
July 27, 2023
