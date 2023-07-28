POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Sky Shield: Will it work?
25:50
World
European Sky Shield: Will it work?
After the war in Ukraine started, European leaders looked nervously towards the heavens and wondered: could the missiles fall here too? Since October last year, nineteen countries have joined the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative. It is a sign of the seriousness that so many have signed up so quickly, and are pushing for a missile umbrella for their nations. But it is not only the number and speed that has caused consternation in some quarters - it is who has decided to join the pact and who has not.
July 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?