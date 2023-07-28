World Share

The 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2023

The 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2023, which is being held at Istanbul’s TUYAP Fair and Congress Centre from July 25 to 28, is one of the most prestigious defence industry fairs in the world. It hosts high-level government and private sector officials from around the world and is aimed at finding new markets, seizing business opportunities and establishing partnerships in the military, civil, defence, aviation and space fields. #IDEF #defenceindustry #fair #Türkiye