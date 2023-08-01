POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chaos in Senegal as Opposition Party Dissolved and Protests Escalate
02:33
World
Chaos in Senegal as Opposition Party Dissolved and Protests Escalate
In Senegal, two people have been killed in clashes between police and supporters of the opposition leader. The violence comes after Ousmane Sonko was detained on Monday. He is facing seven charges - including conspiracy against the state and inciting insurrection. The interior ministry says it's taking measures to 'preserve peace and tranquility in the country'. Sena Saylan reports.
August 1, 2023
