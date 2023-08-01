POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran Retaliates Against Russia After Moscow Sides with UAE in Islands Dispute
13:06
World
Iran Retaliates Against Russia After Moscow Sides with UAE in Islands Dispute
After Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last year, Iran was one of a few countries to support Moscow's position and goals. The two countries also shared a battlefield in Syria for years, helping prop up Bashar al Assad's regime, with air strikes and boots on the ground. But that close partnership is being tested, with a level of public rebukes not seen in years. Recently, Russia inserted itself in an island dispute between Iran and the UAE, triggering outrage in Tehran. Iran took control of the three small islands, Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb back in 1971 following the withdrawal of British forces in the region. But the UAE has frequently reiterated its claim over the islands. Last month, Russia backed the UAE's calls to solve the island dispute through negotiations. In response, Tehran summoned the Russian ambassador asking Moscow to "correct its position". The islands remain a point of contention between the Gulf neighbors because of its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz where 40% of the world's oil supplies pass through. Guests: Abdolrasool Divsallar Visiting Professor at the Catholic University Hamidreza Azizi Visiting Fellow at SWP
August 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?