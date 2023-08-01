World Share

Coup leaders warn ECOWAS against 'military intervention'

France is getting ready to evacuate hundreds of its and other European citizens from Niger. Media reports in France say a plane left from Paris a few hours ago heading to Niamey. Germans have also been advised to leave. All this is happening as several neighbouring countries have backed the military takeover in Niger and are warning against any intervention. Kubra Akkoc begins our coverage of what's happening in the country.