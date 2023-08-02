POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Europe battling for rare Earth minerals?
25:50
World
Why is Europe battling for rare Earth minerals?
China says it will impose restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium to protect its national security. Some predict restrictions on other materials like rare earth metals by Beijing could follow. Why is this such a concern for the rest of the world? As China dominates the supply of strategic and rare earth metals, and those compounds are in almost every household device you own. Guests: Saleem Ali Author of Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life Frances Wall Non Executive Director at E-Tech Resources Raimund Bleischwitz Scientific Director at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research
August 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?