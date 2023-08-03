POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump indicted over attempts to overturn 2020 election
In the United States, former president Donald Trump is heading to court again, this time in the capital Washington. He'll appear in front of a judge for his alleged role in inciting his supporters to attack the seat of Congress, and overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has already faced charges this year in a hush money payment case in New York, and a federal national security case in Florida, where he stands accused of hiding classified documents. Trump denies all wrongdoing. Yasmine El-Sabawi looks at what we can expect later on Thursday.
August 3, 2023
