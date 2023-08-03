POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate activists arrested after roof protest at PM Rishi Sunak's home
Climate protestors from Greenpeace have climbed onto the roof of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in North Yorkshire. They unfurled black drapes in protest at the government's decision to license new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. The UK maintains it's committed to reaching net zero by 2050, but critics say the government is reneging on its commitments for political reasons as the costs keep rising. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
August 3, 2023
