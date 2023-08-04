POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow accuses Ukrainian troops of attacking its naval base
01:50
World
Moscow accuses Ukrainian troops of attacking its naval base
Ukraine claims to have seriously damaged a Russian naval ship in the Black Sea using a seaborne drone. Moscow has denied it but footage has emerged suggesting the vessel was hit. The attack took place in Novorissysk which is Russia's main Black Sea oil port. It comes at a time when both sides seem to be increasing attacks on economic targets. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
August 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?