POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan's Former PM Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years
00:39
World
Pakistan's Former PM Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in a case related to concealing the purchases and sales of state gifts in his declaration form to the election commission. The guilty verdict in the so called "Toshakhana case" could exclude Khan from national elections that are due to be held by November. His earlier arrest in May sparked violent protests. Before his arrest Khan recorded a message for his supporters.
August 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?