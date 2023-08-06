World Share

Türkiye together: the power of unity

Six months ago, the earthquake shook Türkiye to its core, causing untold devastation. However, the indomitable spirit of the nation is evident as it strives to overcome and heal from the catastrophe. Here is a story of the incredible resilience of Gaziantep Nurdagi residents after two massive earthquakes — the worst disaster of the century — devastated their homes. Learn about how they came together as a family and, with the help of Türkiye's president and the nation, rebuilt their lives in just 45 days!