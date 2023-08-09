World Share

Sudan’s escalating conflict displaces millions

At least 20 people have been killed in the latest fighting in and around Sudan’s capital Khartoum between government forces and the RSF paramilitary group. The UN says the number of civilians displaced by the violence has now crossed 4 million. Over a thousand people have been killed and thousands injured since a rift between the two militaries spilled over into a full-blown power struggle in April. Now the UN says it has become one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.