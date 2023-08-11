POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Premier League returns: Is the money leaving the league?
It's big, it's brash and this week it's back. The English Premier League has become one of the UK’s best exports and made superstars of its players. But new challengers are flexing their financial muscles and offering players lucrative deals elsewhere. Guests: Stephen Hunt Former Premier league & International player and now football agent Sanny Rudravajhala Sports Journalist Pippa Monique Football Presenter and Reporter
August 11, 2023
