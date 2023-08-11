World Share

What’s Behind Russia’s Major Involvement in Africa?

Exploring new energy markets seems to be a top priority for Moscow. And the deals signed during the first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 have paved the way for the fast-growing continent to become a major alternative partner following the Ukraine conflict. In just over a year, Russian refined product exports to Africa have grown 14-fold. On the ground, the Russian mercenary group Wagner has become more involved in producing and supplying commodities, while also providing private security to African leaders. But the continent is plagued by political instability, making it harder for Russia to balance out the losses caused by Western sanctions. So, will Putin succeed in holding onto this new market, and what are the challenges ahead? Guests: Theodore Karasik Political Analyst Jonathan David Lamb Oil and Gas Analyst at Wood and Company