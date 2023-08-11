POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s Behind Russia’s Major Involvement in Africa?
12:25
World
What’s Behind Russia’s Major Involvement in Africa?
Exploring new energy markets seems to be a top priority for Moscow. And the deals signed during the first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 have paved the way for the fast-growing continent to become a major alternative partner following the Ukraine conflict. In just over a year, Russian refined product exports to Africa have grown 14-fold. On the ground, the Russian mercenary group Wagner has become more involved in producing and supplying commodities, while also providing private security to African leaders. But the continent is plagued by political instability, making it harder for Russia to balance out the losses caused by Western sanctions. So, will Putin succeed in holding onto this new market, and what are the challenges ahead? Guests: Theodore Karasik Political Analyst Jonathan David Lamb Oil and Gas Analyst at Wood and Company
August 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?