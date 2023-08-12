World Share

Tunisia steps up migrant boat seizures after EU deal

It's one of the most treacherous journeys in the world - crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe. But it's a journey many are willing to take. Thousands of people from Sub-Saharan Africa arrive on the Libya-Tunisia coast, ready to reach Europe. The Tunisian coast guard is struggling to stop them. Since the start of this year, 73-thousand people have made it across, mostly to Italy. But almost two thousand migrants have drowned. Shoaib Hasan has more.