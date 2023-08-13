World Share

Hawaii wildfires are the deadliest for US in more than 100 years

The death toll from wildfires that have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui has now climbed to 93, making it the deadliest blaze on US soil in more than a century. Right now fire crews are fighting two new fronts of flame in the south and a mountainous inland area. But the big focus is on search and rescue, with hundreds of people still listed as missing. TRT World's Priyanka Navani has more.