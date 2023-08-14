POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Military says people of Niger being hit hard by ECOWAS sanctions
We begin with the developing news from Niger, where the ousted president could soon be put on trial for treason. The country's new military rulers plan to prosecute Mohamed Bazoum, even as world leaders demand he be re-instated. In a TV address, the junta has said it's gathered evidence to charge Bazoum and what they call his local and foreign accomplices, with high treason, and undermining the security of Niger. TRT World's Sena Saylan reports.
August 14, 2023
