Introducing Islam through manga, calligraphy and other Japanese cultural artefacts
04:33
World
Introducing Islam through manga, calligraphy and other Japanese cultural artefacts
Dr. Naoki Yamamoto, a Japanese scholar, believes it is possible to integrate Islamic culture into Japanese society and challenge some of the stereotypes circulating about Muslims around the world. He has undertaken multiple artistic projects to do so, including creating Muslim manga characters, topping tea ceremony utensils with Sufi art and mixing various calligraphic practices into the Japanese script. #Japanese #Islam #Art #Manga
August 15, 2023
