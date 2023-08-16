World Share

What’s Behind the Soaring Tourism Prices in Croatia?

Since joining the Schengen area and Eurozone in January, Croatia has enjoyed a record tourist season. By the start of August, it had more than 11.5 million arrivals, which is 10 percent more than the same period last year. Croatia's tourism minister says the arrivals are nearing the record-breaking levels of 2019. But while some officials expect this positive trend to continue for the rest of the year, many aren't quite optimistic due to rising prices in the Balkan country. International media reports on the sudden price hikes across the stunning Adriatic coast, have already convinced many travellers to cancel their reservations. Veyko Skenderija went to Zagreb to see if the fear is justified.