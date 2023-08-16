POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian attack damages grain silos at Ukraine's Danube port
02:02
World
Russian attack damages grain silos at Ukraine's Danube port
Russia launched fresh attacks against Ukrainian grain supplies early on Wednesday, damaging a number of silos along the River Danube. Meanwhile a container ship which has been stuck in the port of Odessa since Russia’s war began, has successfully sailed through a new maritime corridor in the Black Sea despite threats of attack from Moscow. Our european correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
August 16, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?