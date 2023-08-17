World Share

Why is the world courting Papua New Guinea?

Papua New Guinea is the kind of place most people have heard of, but would struggle to find on the map. So why is it suddenly attracting a significant amount of geopolitical attention and high profile visitors? Guests: David Lea Professor in Political Science at the University of Papua New Guinea Samir Puri Visiting Lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King's College London Tess Newton-Cain Senior Research Fellow at Griffith Asia Institute Humphrey Hawksley Author and the former BBC foreign correspondent