ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger
ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger
West African leaders are ready to use military intervention against coup leaders in Niger should diplomatic efforts to restore civilian rule fail. A senior official from the regional bloc ECOWAS gave this message to army chiefs who are currently meeting in Ghana to discuss the details of a standby force all ECOWAS member states are said to be on board with the plan, except those that have their own military juntas. Priyanka Navani reoprts.
August 17, 2023
