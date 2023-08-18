What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

US, Japan, S Korea leaders to meet at Camp David

US President Joe Biden is due to host his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David later on Friday. It'll be the first trilateral summit between the three countries, and the first time a US president hosts foreign leaders at the presidential retreat since 2015. The meeting follows shared concerns about North Korean missile tests, and Washington's specific concern about Beijing's rising military influence in the region. TRT World's Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.