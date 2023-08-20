POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ECOWAS delegation met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum
World
ECOWAS delegation met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum
Niger's coup leader has proposed a three-year transition to civilian rule. Abdourhmane Tiani has been meeting with a delegation of West African leaders in the capital Niamey. His pledge comes amid preparations by ECOWAS nations to intervene militarily to return Niger to democracy. The delegates also met Mohamed Bazoum. The ousted president and his family are being detained by junta forces. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
August 20, 2023
