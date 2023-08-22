World Share

Former Thai PM Thaksin returns from exile to face jail sentence

Thailand's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has returned from exile and handed himself over to police. The 74-year-old has been avoiding jail in Thailand for more than a decade but - just hours before his political allies attempt to form a new government - he's flown back into the capital Bangkok. Thailand's lower house and military-appointed senate will attempt to elect a new prime minister shortly.. and the result will likely have an impact on how long Thaksin spends in jail. Melinda Nucifora explains.