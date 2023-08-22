POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Is Türkiye a Favourite Destination for International Students?
10:52
World
Why Is Türkiye a Favourite Destination for International Students?
Turkiye's ambition to become an education hub for international students has started to bear fruit. According to the latest UNESCO report, Turkiye is listed among the top ten nations with the most foreign students. Since last year, the country has welcomed more than 300 thousand students from nearly 200 countries. Naim Ongoren looks at why international students are choosing Turkiye. Guests: Cagri Erhan Rector at Altinbas University Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Commerce University
August 22, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?