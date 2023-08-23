World Share

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of drone strikes on civilians

The US has reiterated it does not support Ukranian attacks inside Russia, after more reports of downed drones in the Moscow region. Washington says Kiev has free will to decide how it will defend itself from Russian aggression. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of carrying out overnight drone strikes on civilian infrastructure. Moscow's mayor says buildings in the city centre were targetted... while the governor of the Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border, says three people were killed in a late night attack. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.