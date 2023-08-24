POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin sends condolences to Wagner chief Prigozhin's family
02:33
World
Putin sends condolences to Wagner chief Prigozhin's family
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to the victims of Wednesday's plane crash in which the Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed. In his first comments on the death, Putin also said Prigozhin had "made serious mistakes in life" a possible reference to the short lived mutiny which the Wagner boss staged against the Kremlin in June. Meanwhile there's continued speculation about how the crash happened. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
August 24, 2023
