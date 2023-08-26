POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Koreans protest over Fukushima water
South Koreans protest over Fukushima water
South Koreans protested Saturday in the centre of the capital Seoul after Japan began discharging treated nuclear waste water from the Fukushima power plant. While the government has called on Japan to conduct the discharge transparently, President Yoon has largely supported the Japanese plan, despite the concerns of many South Koreans about the environmental impact, and the fisheries industry facing declining sales of seafood. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.
August 26, 2023
