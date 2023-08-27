World Share

Largest survey of the Loch for 50 years was launched this weekend

For centuries, mystery has surrounded the legend of a monster living beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. First mentioned in the sixth century, more recently, in the 1930s, there was a famous picture appearing to show a dinosaur-like creature. Since then, there have been dozens of reported sightings of what the locals call Nessie, but no proof. This weekend, the largest survey of the Loch for 50 years is trying to find definitive answers. From the Loch, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.