What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Russia ready to resume grain deal tomorrow if demands are met

Türkiye's Foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, is in Moscow on a diplomatic mission aimed at reviving the crucial Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine. Fidan emphasized the importance of the agreement which was brokered by Türkiye and the UN and involves the export of grain from Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade. The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said they also discussed the revival of Türkiye-Syria relations. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.