Paris becomes first European city to ban e-scooters
01:52
World
Paris becomes first European city to ban e-scooters
As one of the early pioneers of bicycles and mopeds it was unsurprising that Paris led the way in Europe allowing rentals of public e-scooters. Yet, 5 years on, the Parisian love affair with the rented vehicles has come to an end following a number of injuries and deaths. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic looks at why the French capital has become the first in Europe to ban the popular electric vehicles.
September 1, 2023
