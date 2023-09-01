POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia willing to resume grain deal if demands are met
01:39
World
Russia willing to resume grain deal if demands are met
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for talks in Moscow. It's part of his diplomatic mission to reinstate the Black Sea grain deal, and comes ahead of a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. The agreement, broked by Türkiye and the UN, facilitated the safe passage of million of tonnes of Ukranian exports through the Black Sea, easing global food shortages. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
September 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?