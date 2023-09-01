What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Russia willing to resume grain deal if demands are met

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for talks in Moscow. It's part of his diplomatic mission to reinstate the Black Sea grain deal, and comes ahead of a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. The agreement, broked by Türkiye and the UN, facilitated the safe passage of million of tonnes of Ukranian exports through the Black Sea, easing global food shortages. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.