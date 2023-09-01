POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Erdogan attends his country's biggest aviation festival
02:36
World
President Erdogan attends his country's biggest aviation festival
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended his country's biggest technology and aviation festival Teknofest. The five-day Teknofest in Ankara is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops, stage plays and special flight experiences for children promising visitors an adventure full of science, technology and space. Our Asli Atbas reports from the festival.
September 1, 2023
