Gravity-Powered Wooden Car Race: Exploring Formulaz in Rize, Türkiye

Join Joel Moriasi as he becomes a fearless competitor in the high-octane Formulaz race, where gravity-defying wooden cars race through the stunning landscapes of Türkiye's Black Sea region. The video captures the essence of the Formulaz race, which emphasizes the importance of balance, speed and skill. Joel's excitement and determination to finish the race are palpable as he embraces the challenge — all this, while discovering the Formulaz wooden car culture in Rize, Türkiye, exploring the artistry, traditions and enthusiasm surrounding this unique racing event. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Türkiye” digital series exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #formulaz #rize #mytürkiye