Conflict has ramifications beyond Ukraine's borders
The war in Ukraine has had ramifications that reach far beyond the conflict's borders. From soaring energy prices to a global food crisis - its effect can be felt worldwide. With a critical meeting between the Presidents of Türkiye and Russia, a G20 Summit, and a United Nations General Assembly on the horizon. Yusuf Erim takes a closer look at how members of the international community have approached the war in Ukraine.
September 4, 2023
