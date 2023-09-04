World Share

Conflict has ramifications beyond Ukraine's borders

The war in Ukraine has had ramifications that reach far beyond the conflict's borders. From soaring energy prices to a global food crisis - its effect can be felt worldwide. With a critical meeting between the Presidents of Türkiye and Russia, a G20 Summit, and a United Nations General Assembly on the horizon. Yusuf Erim takes a closer look at how members of the international community have approached the war in Ukraine.