Zelenskyy dismisses defence minister amid procurement scandals
World
Fierce fighting continues in southern Ukraine. Officials there say a Russian drone attack on a Danube River port in the Odessa region has caused widespread damage to infrastructure. In Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed his defence minister. There have been a number of scandals surrounding the ministry’s procurement of goods and army equipment as Simon McGregor Wood reports.
September 5, 2023
