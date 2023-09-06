World Share

Has the Illegal Production of Cannabis Hurt Serbia’s Bid To Join the EU?

One of the key conditions to join the EU has always been fighting organised crime and corruption. Serbia, which has been battling both for decades, is still embroiled in a long-running case that many say is one factor that's stalling its bid to join the bloc. Back in 2019, an organic farm called Jovanjica was found to be ilegally producing cannabis. An indictment followed and included alleged state security ties to the farm. But proceedings on the suspected links have yet to begin. At least five members of the Serbian police, military and security services are accused of supporting the illegal production. According to the indictment, they also provided fake documents and insider information to the owner of the farm. In July, two police officers, who discovered the cannabis farm 4 years ago, testified in the case, saying Serbia's current interior minister Bratislav Gasic who at that time was the head of the state security agency, knew what was happening in Jovanjica. But just last week, their lawyers announced that both officers have been removed from their positions. In 2021, a European Parliament report on Serbia mentioned the Jovanjica farm case and called on authorities to resolve the issue. Serbia's then defence minister released a statement, saying he was ready to answer any questions regarding the case. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp