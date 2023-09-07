POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African leaders call for global taxes to fund climate action
03:25
World
African leaders call for global taxes to fund climate action
African leaders have signed a declaration calling for new global taxes to fund the fight against the climate crisis. The Nairobi Declaration was issued at the end of the three-day African Climate Summit held in the Kenyan capital. The leaders say it will form the basis of their negotiating position at November's COP28 summit. Anne Macharia reports on how climate change has hit Nairobi.
September 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?