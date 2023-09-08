World Share

India hosts G20 amid divisions over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has an international arrest warrant against him, but Xi Jinping has no such travel restrictions. The presidents of Russia and China have chosen not to attend this weekend's G20 summit in India. That may make host Narendra Modi's work more difficult as he champions the economic interests of the global south, while also trying to find a consensus on the war in Ukraine and efforts to fight the climate crisis. From New Delhi, Smita Sharma reports.