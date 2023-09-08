Is French Influence Declining in Africa Following a Wave of Military Coups?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just a week after taking over Gabon in a military coup, the leader of the West African country's junta has ben sworn in as interim president. General Brice Nguema, who led the ousting of longtime leader Ali Bongo, promised power would be returned to civilian rule after free and transparent elections. Although no date was set for the vote, crowds poured into the streets to cheer their new leader. Gabon is the latest of several former French colonies to fall to military rule, which many say shows a decline in French power and influence in the region. Guests: Paul Melly Consulting Fellow at Chatham House Michael Amoah Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE
September 8, 2023
