Modi closes summit by transferring bloc presidency to Brazil

The G20 leaders' summit has wrapped up in India. While it's broadly being hailed a succes, it wasn't an easy one. Behind the scenes, more than 200 hours of hard-fought negotiations went into reaching the leaders' joint declaration. It's believed the document went through 15 drafts and needed 300 bilateral meetings to find common ground. Melinda Nucifora has more from host city, New Delhi.
September 10, 2023
