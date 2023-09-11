POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chileans mark 50th anniversary of Pinochet's coup
02:05
World
Chileans mark 50th anniversary of Pinochet's coup
Monday marks the fiftieth anniversary of the military coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile. Under his brutal regime, thousands of political opponents were killed or jailed. Earlier this month, the US released previously classified documents that confirmed the Americans - who opposed the democratically elected government - had prior knowledge of the coup. On Sunday, There were violent protests in Santiago with demonstrators demanding justice for the tens of thousands who were tortured, executed and forcibly disappeared during his regime. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
September 11, 2023
