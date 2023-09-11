POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN estimates 300,000 people affected by deadly quake in Morocco
Extensive devastation occurred due to Friday's earthquake in Morocco, impacting entire villages in the Atlas Mountains region. The critical first 72 hours for survivor search is underway. Communities are tirelessly sifting through debris awaiting emergency aid. International support and specialised rescue teams are mobilized, while the government initiates a fund to rebuild homes and assist those without shelter or food. Numerous casualties have been reported, with many in critical condition. Paul Yurisich reports.
September 11, 2023
