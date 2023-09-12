POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Death toll rises to 2,862 with more than 2,500 injured in Morocco Earthquake
02:04
World
Death toll rises to 2,862 with more than 2,500 injured in Morocco Earthquake
Rescuers in Morocco are in a race against time to find those trapped in their homes since Friday's earthquake. Some have been saved by people digging with their bare hands. Aid and heavy equipment hasn't been able to reach some remote regions in the Atlas Mountain and 2,862 people are now known to have died. It's led to criticism of the government for not responding quickly enough, although as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, foreign resuce teams are beginning to arrive.
September 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?