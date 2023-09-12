POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Storm Daniel triggers deadly floods in Eastern Libya
Storm Daniel triggers deadly floods in Eastern Libya
More than 3,000 people have been killed and upwards of 10,000 are missing in eastern Libya, after floods caused by Storm Daniel tore through the city of Derna. Officials say two ageing dams located above the Mediterranean port city burst, sweeping away whole neighbourhoods. An urgent effort is now under way to bring relief, with the Turkish government sending three aircraft to transport a rescue team and humanitarian aid to Libya. Andy Roesgen reports.
September 12, 2023
